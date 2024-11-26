Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
FlashbackNovember 26, 2024

St. Nick Loses Fight With Tots

Timmins, Ont., Nov. 25 (AP) — Santa Claus came off a poor second-best Saturday in his bout with Timmins’ children. His float in the annual parade was broken and his loudspeaker put out of commission in a small-scale riot.

At one point pop-eyed youngsters — 3,000 of them — watched Saint Nick, his white beard angrily blowing, strike out wildly at teen-agers mobbing his float for bags of candy.

About half the kids didn’t get any goodies after the float halted to allow youngsters to walk up steps to greet Santa.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The press became so great that those on the float became alarmed. They began heaving the candies into the crowd to ease off the pressure. That made it worse. A dozen fist fights broke out when knots of boys strove to get the candy.

When the scene cleared, the yard was strewn with children’s gloves, overshoes, candies tramped into the earth and torn bags. The streets were full of irate mothers going home with weeping, empty-handed kids.

This story was published in the Nov. 26, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

Related
FlashbackNov. 26
Kamiah Grange Gives Obligation, Supports School Resolution
FlashbackNov. 26
Lewiston Youth Activity Panel Arranged
FlashbackNov. 26
Going up
FlashbackNov. 26
Seals In Mail At Craigmont
Related
FlashbackNov. 26
Twin City Golf Trophy Is Won By Lewiston
Minister Uses Ventriloquism To Jam Small Lewiston Assembly of God Church
FlashbackNov. 19
Minister Uses Ventriloquism To Jam Small Lewiston Assembly of God Church
FlashbackNov. 19
Jaycees Brave Snow To Bring Christmas Tree, Green Boughs To Brighten Lewiston Yuletide
FlashbackNov. 19
Concert Series To Open Tuesday
FlashbackNov. 19
Rigid Crop Rotation Protects Hills In Rain-Soaked Northern Ireland
FlashbackNov. 19
Pheasants Season Closes
FlashbackNov. 19
Governor To Dedicate Liberty Bell Replica
Art Bliss Named 1951 Champion After Final Stock Car Racing Events
FlashbackNov. 12
Art Bliss Named 1951 Champion After Final Stock Car Racing Events
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy