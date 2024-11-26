St. Nick Loses Fight With Tots

Timmins, Ont., Nov. 25 (AP) — Santa Claus came off a poor second-best Saturday in his bout with Timmins’ children. His float in the annual parade was broken and his loudspeaker put out of commission in a small-scale riot.

At one point pop-eyed youngsters — 3,000 of them — watched Saint Nick, his white beard angrily blowing, strike out wildly at teen-agers mobbing his float for bags of candy.

About half the kids didn’t get any goodies after the float halted to allow youngsters to walk up steps to greet Santa.