Stop signs will be placed on all the streets in Clarkston, crossing the arterial highways, the necessary material being in the hands of the clerk for immediate installation, according to information given out at a meeting of the council last night.
Thirty-six signs were ordered installed, which will be placed in such a way that they may be seen for some distance when approaching the arterial highway.
When the signs are installed, everyone will be required to come to a complete stop before being permitted to enter the highway, and fines will be imposed against those falling to observe such rules.
Under the present system, cars are driven continuously back and forth across the highways of the city without stopping, or in many instances without paying attention to approaching cars.
The signs will be installed under the supervision of street Commissioner G. W. Wood within a few days.
The council devoted considerable time discussing plans for installing the sewer system, most of those present being of the opinion that the laterals should be placed in the alleys instead of the streets, as recommended. A committee composed of T. D. Robinson, John Getty and P. A. Spickard, was appointed to investigate the matter and report at the next meeting.
The departments of the city government made reports which indicated that much is being done in the interest of the development of the city.
This story was published in the April 4, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.