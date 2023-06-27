DEARY — The 2,000 people who ate strawberry shortcake during the annual Deary Strawberry Festival Saturday consumed 80 flats of strawberries.
The 700 pounds of strawberries were eaten with 200 pounds of sugar, 20 gallons of whipping cream and the shortcake.
The annual festival had more attractions than the food — a parade, gymkhana, motorcycle races, two dances and cowboy breakfast.
Cowboys began the morning with the breakfast, then attended the parade. Festival chairman Donald G. Lawrence said it was billed as the biggest parade in north Idaho and “I believe it almost was.”
Of the 58 entries, the Deary Blue Birds rode a float constructed by the leaders and won the adult class. Winning the children’s class were Terry Gould, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eldon Gould, and Terry Hansen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hansen.
The Troy Whitepine Saddle Club won honors as the outstanding riders of the parade.
Leading the parade were Clinton L. Miller, Coeur d’Alene, first state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The VFW post was in charge of the parade. He led along with the Kendrick and Deary VFW post honor guardsmen. Ray Day was parade chairman.
Also in the parade were the Lewiston Roundup Queen Kris Shepherd, Kendrick Ridge Riders, Deary, Bovlll Queen Vicky Corey, Shrine calliope from Lewiston, Cayuse Kids of Princeton, Deary Timber Trail Riders, Elk Butte Busters and many others.
Gymkhana winners were:
Baton relay — Jess Lunsford, Deary team captain.
Keyhole race — 12 and younger, Debby Lovel, Elk River; 13-15, Paul Abbott, no address listed; women, Linda Cone, no ad- dress listed; and men, Bob Parkins, no address listed.
Barrel race — 12 and younger, Miss Lovel; 13-15, Shelley Shepherd, no address listed; women, Linda Cone; men Parkins.
Pole bending — 12 and younger, Miss Lovel; 13-15, Jerry Bircher, Princeton; women Kris Shepherd; men, Parkins.
Two-stake race — 12 and younger, Miss Lovel; 13-15, Paul Abbott, no address listed; women, Linda Cone; men, Parkins.
In the motorcycle races, Mike Riddle of Lewiston won first in the 100 motor size category. Neal Erlewine won the 250 size category. Larry Fredrickson of Troy won the open class event.
This story was published in the June 27, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
