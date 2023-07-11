Washington, July 10, — The army air forces figures today its planes have hit the axis with 2,000,000 tons of bombs since the war began.
It’s a form of applied mathematics the enemy understands painfully well.
Allowing 12 bombs to a truck, it would take a string of trucks standing bumper to bumper from Boston to San Francisco to carry them. There were some 10,000,000 bombs in all, of varying size.
The 2,000,000th ton was dropped yesterday by the Superfortress “Going Jessne” in the five-way Superfortress attack on industrial cities of the Japanese home island of Honshu.
It took 34 months to drop the first million tons on axis targets. The second million was unloaded in nine months.
The tonnage of bombs dropped in June against all Japanese targets by the AAF was five times the 10,503 tons dropped on them in June 1944.
The Japanese homeland itself was hit by the 100,000th ton of bombs on July 4.
Some other AAF figures:
AAF bombers and fighters flew more then 2,300,000 sorties. This means that the equivalent of about 1,800 aircraft have been put into the air each day since Pearl harbor.
The planes flew a total of more than 19,700,000 hours and used more than 3,100,000,000 gallons of gasoline.
AAF planes have destroyed more than 40,000 enemy aircraft in all theaters and damaged at least 18,000 others. In the Japanese was alone. AAF planes have sunk a total of more than 2,318,000 tons of shipping.
This story was published in the July 11, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
