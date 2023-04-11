The good Father Cataldo is dead. No other news could more forcibly impress on us the youth of this great northwest. Here was a man whose life span ran beyond those years which saw the exploration, settlement and development of this land in which we live.

It seems paradoxical in this modern age of railroads, radios and prosperous cities that we should have had one living who knew the country when it was a silent expanse of wilderness. The story of those intrepid “Black Robes” who took the word of God into the unknown lands seems of another day. Was this father who made his journey on Earth seated in a luxurious railway coach the same one who used to make the trip on horseback over faint Indian trails, or in a fragile canoe down the turbulent streams and rivers?

