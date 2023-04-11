The good Father Cataldo is dead. No other news could more forcibly impress on us the youth of this great northwest. Here was a man whose life span ran beyond those years which saw the exploration, settlement and development of this land in which we live.
It seems paradoxical in this modern age of railroads, radios and prosperous cities that we should have had one living who knew the country when it was a silent expanse of wilderness. The story of those intrepid “Black Robes” who took the word of God into the unknown lands seems of another day. Was this father who made his journey on Earth seated in a luxurious railway coach the same one who used to make the trip on horseback over faint Indian trails, or in a fragile canoe down the turbulent streams and rivers?
How strange Lewiston must have looked when Father Cataldo first came here in 1866. A few ramshackly buildings huddled along the widened trails which they called streets. The father stayed a few weeks and then returned the following year, founded a parish and built the first Catholic church. Later he founded and built the missions at Arrow, Sweetwater and Slickpoo. It was he indeed that planted the cross of the Catholic church in the Inland Empire.
Like most of the early missionaries, Father Cataldo recognized and attended to the material as well as the spiritual needs of his charges. Gonzaga university, at Spokane, one of the most important of the private institutions in the northwest, was conceived and fostered by him.
The red brothers were the ones whom the father understood and loved. He spoke 20 Indian languages and was busy teaching the Indians how to live the good life until his death.
It seems fitting that the father chose to spend the last years in the seclusion and quiet of the little mission at Slickpoo. It signified in a way that his task was complete, that he was content to sit aside and view this civilization for which he and his kind had laid the foundations.
An aphorism among western historians has been that “the history of the northwest can never be written without including Father Cataldo.” The history can now be penned with the assurance that it is complete.
The name Cataldo has been placed in that niche which commemorates the brave missionaries, where stand such revered names as Henry and Elizabeth Spalding. Marcus Whitman. Jason Lee and Dr. John MeLoughlin.
This story was published in the April 11, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.