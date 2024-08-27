The Long Haul: Kamiah Grain Run Extends Into Eastern Montana Area

KAMIAH — The large red truck with a black cat on its radiator has become a permanent traveler from Kamiah east over the Lewis-Clark Highway to Missoula and over the continental divide into the grain fields of eastern Montana.

The truck, owned by Thomas (Cat) Rich of Kooskia and driven by Morris Skiles, is one of some 16 transport trucks carrying 900 bushels of wheat per load, making this trip from eastern Montana to Kamiah to unload at the first recent grain terminal to be established in the north central Idaho area.

Skiles stated that he made four trips a week, driving some 3,000 miles on the average, over what is now the roughest road he says that he ever has driven. He left Great Falls, Mont., Monday, to arrive at Kamiah at the grain terminal of the Stegner Grain & Seed Co. Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. He drove all night, resting about two hours, he said.

Joe Stegner, the son of Charles B. Stegner of Grangeville, owner of the business, manages the grain terminal at Kamiah that receives the hard red winter and red spring wheat. The terminal has been in operation some two and a half months, he said, and has handled more than a half million bushels of wheat to date. Six gondola type freight cars with a capacity of 200,000 pounds each are loaded daily and dispatched to terminals on the Pacific coast. Some go to an overseas terminal at Portland or Seattle and some to the mills located there.

To handle the weighing of the huge transport trucks, a 70 foot long scales has been installed at the terminal elevator. The scales can weigh up to 100,000 pounds at one time and the elevator, just built this summer, has a capacity of 265,000 bushels of grain in 36 bins.

This terminal elevator is in addition to ones the company located at Grangeville, Craigmont, Kamiah and Fenn, with a storage capacity of 2-million bushels, all designed to handle the north central Idaho grain crop.