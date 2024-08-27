This historic wall is going up, not down

The history of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is the history of a mission and of “people committed to life,’’ according to Sister Mary Ellen Sprouffske, who has designed a “history wall’’ to make people aware of the hospital’s purpose and vision.

The wall, displaying eight large frames of photographs and historical information, will be unveiled at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the hospital lobby. Featuring more than 70 photos, it tells the story of the sisters of St. Joseph, who opened the hospital and operated it for many years, and who continue to sponsor it and oversee it as an institution committed to the healing mission of Jesus and to a concern for the poor, Sprouffske said.

She spent a year on the project, which began as a way for her to better acquaint herself with the hospital’s history and philosophy. “I’m always really interested in history, the area that I’m in. I want to learn everything about it,’’ Sprouffke said.

“I asked about the beginnings (of the hospital) and I got bitten by the bug.’’

Her desire to know more led her to develop the historical display for all hospital visitors to see.

“I think it’s important that people can see how our roots are intertwined with the community and that when they walk into the lobby, they’re walking into not just the hospital but something that has grown.’’

She said in her research she discovered three recurring themes: responding to the needs of the people, meeting the challenges of health care and receiving the support of the citizens.

“It was exciting for me to see how all of these things can be traced all the way through to the present,’’ she said.

The hospital was founded in response to the needs of the people, Sprouffke said.

In the words printed on the history wall: “1900 Lewiston, a city with great potential for growth and development, was in need of a public hospital. The sick requiring surgery or critical care had to travel, often by horse and wagon, to Walla Walla or Spokane for treatment. As a result, many patients died needlessly.’’

Two Jesuit priests, Father Michael Meyer and Father Hubert Post, both pastors of St. Stanislaus Church at Lewiston, recognized the need and sought Catholic nuns to take on this mission.

In 1902 four sisters of St. Joseph traveled to Lewiston from the Midwest to open the hospital. It began humbly, in a frame house on Snake River Avenue, while construction of a more modern hospital began at the current site on Normal Hill.

“The first years of St. Joseph’s Hospital were difficult,’’ according to the words on Sprouffske’s history wall. “The seven-room house was crowded and subject to periodic floods; equipment was crude and inadequate. Three sisters, working day and night, did all of the nursing, housekeeping and cooking as well as continued to solicit donations for the hospital rising on the hill.’’