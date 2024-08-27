Three Men Perish in Train Crash At Arrow Junction

A rear end collision of two freight trains at Arrow junction at 11:15 yesterday morning brought death to three trainmen. Victims of the worst train crash in north central Idaho history were:

Ed Feehan, 54, Lewiston conductor on the Stites freight. He was crushed to death when a diesel locomotive plowed into the rear of the caboose in which he was riding.

Albert Mely, 55, Spokane, the diesel engineer, who was crushed by tumbling wreckage when he jumped from the train.

Harold Brown, 47, Spokane, a brakeman, who jumped from the diesel and suffered internal injuries and a fractured leg. He died at St Joseph’s hospital at 4:30 yesterday afternoon.

Coroner Andrew F. Vassar said the caboose in which Feehan was riding was tossed into the air by the diesel locomotive. It came down on top of the diesel and Feehan was thrown inside the burning cab. His body was not extricated until 3 yesterday afternoon after the Lewiston fire department put out the blaze.

Mely jumped out the south side of the diesel cab, but was crushed as 12 cars from both trains fell into a twisted heap after the crash, Vassar said.

Brown jumped out the north side of the cab, and was injured when he struck the ground, according to Vassar.

The diesel fireman, F. A, Reisenbigler, Spokane, who was only slightly injured, was pinned in the cab door, Vassar said. He was pulled out by other members of the train crew, treated at St. Joseph’s hospital for minor cuts, and released.

Fay Ferris, a brakeman, riding in the rear unit of the diesel was shaken up and sustained a wrenched left shoulder. He was not hospitalized.

Twelve railroad cars were piled in a jumbled heap of wood and steel 50 yards long after the crash.

Seven logging flat cars of the Stites local were demolished. Two flat cars and a box car all loaded with lumber and parked on a spur track at the wreck scene were also caught up in the crash and torn to bits.

Work Clearing Track

L. M. Lagerquist, manager of the Camas Prairie railroad, said last night it is hoped the tracks be cleared by morning. The CPRR wreck train was at the scene yesterday afternoon. Another and larger work train was due to leave Spokane at midnight.