Thrift store expands to Orchards

The St. Vincent de Paul Store, a thrift store that opened at Clarkston in the early 1960s, has expanded to a large, airy building in Lewiston Orchards.

The second St. Vincent de Paul Store is in the building most recently occupied by Wolf’s Rexall Drugs, at the top of the Fifth Street grade.

Half of the 8,000-square-foot building has been converted to a showroom, with nearly 40 racks of clothing on one side, dozens of brand new mattresses leaning against the wall on the other side, and shelves of shoes, toys, books and knick knacks in between.

The clothing is used, but newly-cleaned, little-worn and attractively displayed. The average cost is less than a quarter of the cost in a department store; most of the price tags are under $5.

St. Vincent de Paul Director Jerry M. McConnell said the decision to open a second store was made because of the excellent retail location, and because there weren’t any other thrift stores in the Orchards.

But the Goodwill Industries store in North Lewiston may relocate next door to the new St. Vincent de Paul Store.

McConnell said he’s trying to set a standard with the new Lewiston thrift outlet. He’s a stickler for cleanliness and quality. “There’s a sense of dignity about it,’’ McConnell explained.’’Quality at a savings, that’s what we’re offering.’’

He also wanted to create an open, well-lighted shopping environment. “I don’t believe because you’re low-income you have to go to dark, dull, dingy places.’’

McConnell said he hopes the store will draw customers from all income levels who are looking for savings. “They will be creating charitable dollars as a spinoff’’ of that savings, he pointed out.

“By tradition, people feel (a thrift store) is only for poor people. But we can’t help poor people if only low-income people buy here. They don’t have the purchasing power,’’ McConnell explained. “We need people who really want to be savers.’’