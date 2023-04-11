Portland, Ore., April 10. — (AP) — In a signed article the Oregonian will say tomorrow that destruction of the salmon fishing and canning industry of Washington and Oregon is threatened by two proposed initiative measures. In commenting on the situation the paper says: “The combined revenue for the two states from this source (fishing and canning) is approximately $28,000,000 to $30,000,000 a year. Employed in the fishing industry are thousands of persons whose livelihood is placed in jeopardy by the two proposed measures.”
The article continues:
“The measures involved are being pushed in the sister states. In Washington the bill is known as No. 55 and will go on the ballot in the general election. The Oregon measure, initiated by Joe Finucane of Gladstone, has received its ballot title and its sponsor is now engaged in soliciting signatures. The Oregon bill, if the Clackamas county man obtains enough names, will go on the ballot to November.”
In identifying the proposed measures and comparing them, the article says:
“In the Oregon bill, sponsored by the resident of Gladstone, all seines, traps and gill nets are prohibited on the Colombia river. This bill has the effect, if adopted by the people, of paralysing the fishing industry on the Oregon side of the Columbia.
“The Washington measure is decidedly drastic. It prohibits fishing commercially with seines, traps or gill nets in any river in that state. The only place that the gill netters can operate will be outside the mouth of rivers. ... It will abolish issuing licenses for commercial fishing on the Washington shore of the Columbia river.
“Naturally, if the Washington bill and the Oregon bill are both approved by the people, the business of catching and packing salmon will be destroyed.
“The Washington bill is being sponsored by sportsmen.”
This story was published in the April 11, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.