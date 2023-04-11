Portland, Ore., April 10. — (AP) — In a signed article the Oregonian will say tomorrow that destruction of the salmon fishing and canning industry of Washington and Oregon is threatened by two proposed initiative measures. In commenting on the situation the paper says: “The combined revenue for the two states from this source (fishing and canning) is approximately $28,000,000 to $30,000,000 a year. Employed in the fishing industry are thousands of persons whose livelihood is placed in jeopardy by the two proposed measures.”

The article continues: