FlashbackDecember 3, 2024

Tree cutters can cut just one tree in Nezperce forest

GRANGEVILLE — A policy of allowing one free Christmas tree per family to be cut without a permit on the Nezperce National Forest will be continued this holiday season.

But an increase in the number of trees cut in plantations on the forest in recent years could end the tradition for future years, said Joe Bednorz, Clearwater District ranger.

“It’s going to take increased cooperation from the public if this policy is to be continued,” Bednorz said.

Plantations are areas where trees have been planted by Forest Service crews for reforestation.

Bednorz said the areas are easy to spot because most are in clearcuts and have small trees of uniform size and spacing. Many of the plantations will be marked with signs this year, he said, and Forest Service employees will be checking the more popular areas.

Bednorz noted that state law requires a permit when more than two trees are transported in a single vehicle. He also listed a number of other tree-cutting practices he hoped could be avoided this year. They include:

• Topping a large tree.

• Cutting a lone tree in an open space. Conversely, cutting a small tree from a clump will reduce competition among, the remaining trees, allowing them to grow better, Bednorz said.

• Cutting trees in campgrounds.

• Cutting on private property.

• Leaving high stumps, or branches on stumps.

This story was published in the Dec. 3, 1981, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

