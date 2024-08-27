Trio Presented Awards By Clarkston FOE

Mrs. Lena Provost, chairman of the Asotin County Memorial hospital board, was presented a civic service award last night by the Clarkston Eagles lodge during observance of the organization’s first anniversary.

Harold Coe, Clarkston, received a similar award for members of the lodge.

The presentations climaxed a day of celebration to commemorate the founding of the Clarkston Eagles aerie, established Nov. 5, 1950.

Mrs. Provost’s citation was given for service to the community, primarily in connection with her work on the hospital board. Coe’s award was earned for his service in connection with the community walking blood bank.

Service Recognized