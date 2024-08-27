Trio Presented Awards By Clarkston FOE

Mrs. Lena Provost, chairman of the Asotin County Memorial hospital board, was presented a civic service award last night by the Clarkston Eagles lodge during observance of the organization’s first anniversary.
Harold Coe, Clarkston, received a similar award for members of the lodge.
The presentations climaxed a day of celebration to commemorate the founding of the Clarkston Eagles aerie, established Nov. 5, 1950.
Mrs. Provost’s citation was given for service to the community, primarily in connection with her work on the hospital board. Coe’s award was earned for his service in connection with the community walking blood bank.
Service Recognized
George Ray Miller, Clarkston, was presented a junior past president’s pin by George Yount, aerie president, in recognition of his service to the lodge.
The day’s activities started with a closed lodge meeting at 2 p.m. A class of candidates was initiated into the organization.
A dinner was served between 5 and 7:30 p.m. to some 200 lodge members, including delegations from Lewiston, Clarkston and Pomeroy, their wives and friends.
The evening program started at 8 p.m. with entertainment furnished by students of Asotin high school.
This story was published in the Nov. 5, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.