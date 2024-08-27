Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
FlashbackNovember 5, 2024

Trio Presented Awards By Clarkston FOE

Mrs. Lena Provost, chairman of the Asotin County Memorial hospital board, was presented a civic service award last night by the Clarkston Eagles lodge during observance of the organization’s first anniversary.

Harold Coe, Clarkston, received a similar award for members of the lodge.

The presentations climaxed a day of celebration to commemorate the founding of the Clarkston Eagles aerie, established Nov. 5, 1950.

Mrs. Provost’s citation was given for service to the community, primarily in connection with her work on the hospital board. Coe’s award was earned for his service in connection with the community walking blood bank.

Service Recognized

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

George Ray Miller, Clarkston, was presented a junior past president’s pin by George Yount, aerie president, in recognition of his service to the lodge.

The day’s activities started with a closed lodge meeting at 2 p.m. A class of candidates was initiated into the organization.

A dinner was served between 5 and 7:30 p.m. to some 200 lodge members, including delegations from Lewiston, Clarkston and Pomeroy, their wives and friends.

The evening program started at 8 p.m. with entertainment furnished by students of Asotin high school.

This story was published in the Nov. 5, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

Advertisement
Related
FlashbackNov. 5
Faulkner Flays ‘Slots,’ Boards
FlashbackNov. 5
Ralstin Named Head Of Spalding 49ers Saddle Club
FlashbackNov. 5
Council To Open Bids On Airport Building
FlashbackNov. 5
Clarkston Win Evens Series
Related
Social Centers Provide Youth Of Twin Cities With Good Fun
FlashbackNov. 5
Social Centers Provide Youth Of Twin Cities With Good Fun
FlashbackNov. 5
Goat Gets In Act But Not For Long
Season’s Greeting
FlashbackOct. 29
Season’s Greeting
Valley Girl Scouts Entertain Fathers At Annual Banquet
FlashbackOct. 29
Valley Girl Scouts Entertain Fathers At Annual Banquet
FlashbackOct. 29
Highway Crew Gains On Slide
4-H Youths Show Skills In Riding
FlashbackOct. 22
4-H Youths Show Skills In Riding
New Pressbox
FlashbackOct. 22
New Pressbox
Phillips Wins Inland Empire Birling Title
FlashbackOct. 22
Phillips Wins Inland Empire Birling Title
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy