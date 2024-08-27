Truckers Talk New Road Rules

H .C. Reynolds, district supervisor of the bureau of motor carriers of the interstate commerce commission, and Walter Watson, representative of the Washington state department of public works, met with district truck operators at the Lewis-Clark hotel last night for an informal discussion of federal and state motor truck traffic regulations. Both are from Spokane.

After a brief outline of state and federal regulations, the session was thrown open for questions by the truck operators. Present were Idaho Traffic Officers Harry L. Clark, Franklin Conway, Lewiston, and Officer E. J. Wold of Clarkston.

Mr. Reynolds said federal regulations consisted of four major requirements from truck operators: Need to obtain a certificate, or permit, from the interstate commerce commission in instances where operations are in interstate; need to carry adequate insurance; living up to safety requirements, both in the matter of proper mechanical equipment and hours of work by drivers, and the posting of tariff schedules.

To Penalize Violators

The interstate commerce commission representative said that enforcement of ICC regulations, heretofore, has not been rigid due to a lack of personnel. He said, however, that trucker, who fails to comply with the federal requirements and who is caught, will be severely penalized.