Two truckers avoid port, but find other trouble

Two Idaho Falls truckers who allegedly tried to bypass the Idaho Port of Entry weigh station east of Lewiston early Wednesday were involved in accidents that may cost them much more in repairs and fines than their fees would have been.

The two, who reportedly were traveling together with loads of grain from North Dakota to the Port of Clarkston, got into trouble about 3 a.m. on the snow-slickened Old Lapwai Road one mile west of Lapwai.

James L. Cooper, state police port of entry specialist at the station just east of Lewiston, said, “This was the first time we’ve caught anyone on that road. We’ve caught others on Webb and other roads, though.”

In fact, Cooper arrested these same truckers — Zeke Hacker, 43, and Thomas McRill, 31 — on Webb Road in August.

Cooper reported that Hacker and McRill drove over Lolo Pass and down U.S. Highway 12 to Spalding, then detoured around through Lapwai and onto the Old Lapwai Road that enters Lewiston along Lindsay Creek.

Hacker, who was in the lead with a late model Mack truck-trailer, “spun out” on an upgrade, and his trailer landing gear sank into the snow-covered gravel road, causing minor damage.

McRill also “spun out” on that grade, so he stopped to put chains on his 1980 Mack truck-trailer wheels. “Then he tore the rear end gear out of his truck.”