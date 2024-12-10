UI’s Hartung awaits second retirement

MOSCOW — When Ernest Hartung walks away from his desk for the Christmas holidays, he will leave behind an eventful and productive 16 years at the University of Idaho.

UI president from 1965 to 1977, Hartung saw the university through those turbulent years, though they left Idaho relatively unscathed. And as UI Foundation executive director from 1977 until today, he has watched the foundation’s assets grow from $2 to $12.5 million.

Hartung turns 65 Jan. 20, and will begin taking accumulated leave time after the holidays. He has planned to retire in 1982 ever since he resigned as president in 1977.

Four-and-a-half years ago, Hartung made a clean break with his past as top UI administrator. Except for a few rare occasions, Hartung said he has not been consulted by his successor, President Richard Gibb.

“That was the only way it could operate,” Hartung said in an interview Wednesday. As foundation director, he spends much of his time away from campus. “I felt very strongly that the foundation was a means by which I could serve the university, without being a presence on campus.

“I really think Dick Gibb feels I’ve stayed out of the way pretty much, which was my intent and the only fair way to handle it as far as his administration.”

The achievements of his early years at the university are among his proudest. Hartung is known as the president who brought faculty governance to the university, and who also helped develop student government.

Across the country, faculty members had little say over student regulations or university matters, Hartung said. “That was a pattern in American universities and I think that was one of the things that led to the troubles we had in the ’60s.”

“There was no linkage. And so you had this terrible schism between the students on one hand because they felt neglected. And the administration was simply sitting there making rules. Students were getting the brunt of it, and the teachers were off here teaching.

“Faculties should be the ameliorating thing in there. After all, between students and faculty, that is what everything is about. The administration is just there to make sure things happen.

“When the shooting occurred at Kent State, students were not only shocked, but horrified that Americans soldiers would shoot American students. That was a tremendously traumatic thing.”

To help students and others vent their frustrations, Hartung’s administration organized a rally on the administration lawn. The day ended with a candlelight parade.

“If there hadn’t been a mechanism like that... if there weren’t those outlets available, I think we might have seen trashings,” Hartung said. “I think students were mad enough that they would have gone down to the gym where the ROTC was headquartered, and they’d have blown things up, they would’ve smashed things. It was that kind of feeling of rage and frustration.”

Hartung still does not believe a UI students was involved in the firebombing of the Navy-ROTC building in the late 1960s. The incident seemed connected to other such incidents in Lewiston, he said.

(On the night following the Kent State incident, trucks at the Lewiston National Guard armory were put to the torch. Joe Schock, a Washington State University dropout, was charged with the crime and fled the country when released on his own recognizance.)

Students in the late 1960s and early 70s had much muscle, Hartung said. If the students objected to an administration proposal, the Board of Regents would not approve it. “I don’t think many students understood that the students did have that kind of clout.”

When the Vietnam war ended, and the battle had been fought on the campuses, students were unsure of what to do. “There was a lot of diffidence there. They didn’t know quite What they wanted to do.”

By 1975, there seemed to be a revolution in student thinking. Jobs and careers became uppermost in their lives, Hartung said. But the students of the late 1970s were different from those in the 1950s in that the jobs they chose had to make sense; they had to fit in with the students’ values.

The four years Hartung has spent as the foundation’s director have been fruitful ones for the university’s fund-raising arm.

This fall, the foundation celebrated its 10th anniversary, but “for the first four or five years, the foundation really didn’t amount to much.”