UP Plans Riverfront Beautification At Spokane

SPOKANE (AP) — Union Pacific Railroad, announced Tuesday it is exploring costs of removing two bridges and an elevated section of track as part of Spokane’s riverfront beautification program.
The study includes scrapping a half-mile of elevated track between Trent Street and the Spokane River and the Monroe Street Bridge and Latah Creek span.
For more than 30 years urban planners have proposed the riverfront should be redesigned with green belts, walkways and water recreation developments.
Major suggestions for the area occupied by UP’s elevated tracks include a waterfront walkway with shrubbery and trees along the south side of the river across from Havermale Island.
The island is the proposed site for Spokane’s “Expo 74” ecological fair.
This story was published in the Jan. 7, 1971, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.