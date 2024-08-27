UP Plans Riverfront Beautification At Spokane

SPOKANE (AP) — Union Pacific Railroad, announced Tuesday it is exploring costs of removing two bridges and an elevated section of track as part of Spokane’s riverfront beautification program.

The study includes scrapping a half-mile of elevated track between Trent Street and the Spokane River and the Monroe Street Bridge and Latah Creek span.

For more than 30 years urban planners have proposed the riverfront should be redesigned with green belts, walkways and water recreation developments.