The up-river motorboat, Idaho, left yesterday morning on its regular run to the upper Snake river, with 16 passengers and a record load of 12 tons, expecting to stop at the various river stations and sheep camps, destined for Big canyon, 75 miles from Lewiston.

The majority of the passengers were sheepherders and camp men, going to the ranches of the upper river to be employed during the lambing and shearing season. These were the last of sheep camp workmen, the boats for the last two weeks being loaded with extra men going in for the spring tasks.