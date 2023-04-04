The up-river motorboat, Idaho, left yesterday morning on its regular run to the upper Snake river, with 16 passengers and a record load of 12 tons, expecting to stop at the various river stations and sheep camps, destined for Big canyon, 75 miles from Lewiston.
The majority of the passengers were sheepherders and camp men, going to the ranches of the upper river to be employed during the lambing and shearing season. These were the last of sheep camp workmen, the boats for the last two weeks being loaded with extra men going in for the spring tasks.
Lambing operations have started at the majority of the 60 camps which are located on the Snake and Salmon rivers and the tributary sheep country. Between 450 and 500 men will be employed at these camps during the next sixty days.
Early reports from the up-river camps, indicate that the lamb crop will be heavier than a year ago. The sheep are in excellent condition, and the range grass is in fine shape for the young lambs and ewes. Sheepmen are optimistic over the outlook for the season.
Students on Excursion.
The geology class of Prof. St. John, of Washington State college, will make a 100-mile trip up Snake river this week-end, it is announced by MacFarlane & Brewrick, who operate the Idaho and Let’s Go boats.
The class of 40 students will leave Thursday morning and remain on the upper river until Sunday night, studying the many interesting formations along the famous Snake river canyon. Stops will be made at the more interesting places, and the Idaho will be at the disposal of the class to stop and go where desired, the boat having been chartered for the four days.
This story was published in the April 4, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.