WASHINGTON, D.C. — When farmers start signing up for farm programs Tuesday, they can visit the same field office they went to last year.
The Agriculture Department has been vowing to close or combine field offices for a year — there’s even a list sitting around the department.
But Secretary Mike Espy says he hasn’t looked at it and last week, he hinted that he won’t give lawmakers a peek until Congress passes his bill reorganizing the entire department.
The bill creates a Farmer Service Agency to handle farm programs, crop insurance and farmer lending duties now handled by three separate agencies operating through field offices.
“There’s no way I’d even begin to look at that list without having in my pocket the ability to create an FSA, because anything beyond that would be an exercise in frustration,” he said.
Things have gotten a lot more complicated since last year, when closing or merging underused field offices seemed like an easy way to save the department more than $100 million a year.
Espy insists the reorganization bill will be ready for President Clinton’s signature by the end of April, when farm program sign up ends, or early May.
In its budget proposal, the administration projects 1995 savings of $366 million from reorganization. Without reorganization, Congress will have to find savings elsewhere.
With a list of closings circulating, members of Congress can hold the reorganization bill hostage until the department agrees to save their prized office.
The department wants to cut the number of agencies from 43 to 29, and close or merge more than 1,100 county offices of agencies that serve farmers, leaving behind 2,500 Field Office Service Centers.
The reorganization plan would cut 7,500 jobs by 1998 from an agency that has more than 110,000 employees worldwide. The department predicts $2.6 billion in savings, with more than half due to the job cuts.
In the first congressional action on the bill, the House Agriculture subcommittee in charge of departmental operations gave Espy a lot of what he wanted.
Like the Espy bill, the House version cuts the number of assistant and undersecretaries from 10 to six.
This story was published in the Feb. 28, 1994, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.