The discovery, in recent years, that the higher lands in the vicinity of Lewiston are especially adapted to the production of seed potatoes gives special interest to the reports recently made by government agricultural authorities as to the value of good seed potatoes in giving increased yield.

According to Director M. L. Dean of the state bureau of plant industry, there has been, a nation-wide tendency, during the past five years, toward the use of better seed for potatoes. The average yield for the country last year, he indicates, was only 114 bushels per acre; but experimenters are demonstrating that the yield can be trebled by right methods. Several states have potato clubs, with a goal of 400 bushels. In California, a world record was established of 1,082 bushels on one acre and an average of 1,001 bushels for nine acres.

