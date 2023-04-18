The discovery, in recent years, that the higher lands in the vicinity of Lewiston are especially adapted to the production of seed potatoes gives special interest to the reports recently made by government agricultural authorities as to the value of good seed potatoes in giving increased yield.
According to Director M. L. Dean of the state bureau of plant industry, there has been, a nation-wide tendency, during the past five years, toward the use of better seed for potatoes. The average yield for the country last year, he indicates, was only 114 bushels per acre; but experimenters are demonstrating that the yield can be trebled by right methods. Several states have potato clubs, with a goal of 400 bushels. In California, a world record was established of 1,082 bushels on one acre and an average of 1,001 bushels for nine acres.
Total Acreage More
Many of the growers who produced the increased yields used the best northern-grown certified seed, which was given careful scab treatment. This year, the potato acreage is larger than usual. In Idaho it is about the same as last year, when there was an increase of 15 per cent over former years.
Increased acreage often leads to the use of promiscuous seed, and inferior stock is the result. Growers are advised to plant a smaller acreage, use only the best seed, give better cultural treatment to the crop, thus producing a better quality crop, and, at the same time, reducing the unit cost and making it possible for growers, dealers and others who are handling the crop to get a profit out of the deal.
Better Methods Now
The experience of a year of overproduction and inferior stock in Idaho is stimulating better methods in all commercial potato sections. There is no complaint of overproduction in good seed potatoes and the seed potato industry in this vicinity may thus be helped, rather than hindered, by the present excessive planting of potatoes.
This story was published in the April 18, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.