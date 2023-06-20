Use Newspaper To Keep Kitchen Clean

Dear Folks:

Because I have received so many letters I want to repeat an item for all brides who are just beginning their house-keeping duties. It concerns keeping the kitchen neat while preparing a meal. The first thing to do (whether you have an electric garbage disposal or not) is to lay an opened newspaper on one side of your kitchen drainboard, and use it for corn husks, cobs, peach seeds or anything you can’t put down the disposal.