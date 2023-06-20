Use Newspaper To Keep Kitchen Clean

Because I have received so many letters I want to repeat an item for all brides who are just beginning their house-keeping duties. It concerns keeping the kitchen neat while preparing a meal. The first thing to do (whether you have an electric garbage disposal or not) is to lay an opened newspaper on one side of your kitchen drainboard, and use it for corn husks, cobs, peach seeds or anything you can’t put down the disposal.
If you have no disposal — use that newspaper for all garbage you wish to dispose of such as potato peels, tomato culls, etc. Then roll it up and place it in your garbage can. The paper will absorb lots of water and help keep your garbage can clean.
Now half your kitchen cleanup job will be done before you sit down to your meal. You will have to try this for yourself, to see how wonderful this little hint is.
Heloise
Dear Heloise:
Baby food jars make wonderful substitutes for the glasses my children were constantly breaking. Tiny hands can hold tiny jars easier than a big glass. And the best part of all is they are free!
Rhett C. Halverson
Dear Heloise:
I covered the doorknob in my laundry room with a baby’s odd stretch sock, and it helps me to grip the knob when my hands are wet.
Jane’s Mother
Dear Heloise:
When you buy clothes for your child, select two or three sets of shirts and trousers (pajamas, too), all in harmonizing colors and patterns. Then tops and bottoms can be interchanged.
If a shirt is soiled, another can be used with the same trousers. This reduces the necessity of washing a whole set, and eliminates removal and shelving of the still-clean pants to await the laundering of a matching top.
G. L. W.
This story was published in the June 20, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
