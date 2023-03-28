Valley Bank, the first modern independent bank in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, will open a new building Monday morning.
Everything at the new site is complete except for the installation of a new computer system, said Glenn A. Heidenreich, senior vice president and manager.
The bank will continue to rely on the computer equipment in the old building, which is adjacent to the new at Fifth and Diagonal streets, for a short time longer, he said. Then the 18-year-old structure will be leased or sold, he said.
A formal opening ceremony will be held early in April, Heidenreich said.
Twenty-two original Currier and Ives prints have been hung in the new structure, where they will remain throughout April, courtesy of the Travelers Insurance Co., Heidenreich said.
Valley Bank opened at Clarkston on Feb. 14, 1964. Its stockholders were almost totally Lewiston and Clarkston investors. It was capitalized at $325,000 and had opening day deposits of more than $100,000. Assets now have topped the $21.5 million mark, Heidenreich said last summer as the move was being planned.
The 11,850 square foot building, which cost in excess of $1 million, includes a mezzanine and partial basement, a community room, and a two-bay drive-in window, with space for a third. Additional teller stations and office space also are included on the main floor, which is about 50 percent larger than the original structure.
It was designed by John Anton Berg of the Architectural Workshop at Moscow and built by J.A. Schmidt Construction Co. of Clarkston.
This story was published in the March 28, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.