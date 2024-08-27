Valley Girl Scouts Entertain Fathers At Annual Banquet

Two hundred Lewiston and Clarkston Girl Scouts, Brownies and their fathers attended the third annual father-daughter banquet last night at the Highland Elementary school, Clarkston.

The theme was camping. A tepee which saw use at the National Girl Scout Roundup at Button Bay, Vt., last summer stood on the school lawn. Displays of roundup souvenirs, films of Girl Scout camps and plaques of the Girl Scout laws were shown.

Maxine Powe, troop 399, was mistress of ceremonies. Mariel Damaskin, troop 396, led the ceremony of lighting individual candles and singing in honor of the birthday of Juliette Low, who founded Girl Scouting in the United States. Brownie Scouts sang songs they learned in day camp. Mrs. Kenneth R. Jones was director.