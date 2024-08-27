Valley Girl Scouts Entertain Fathers At Annual Banquet

Two hundred Lewiston and Clarkston Girl Scouts, Brownies and their fathers attended the third annual father-daughter banquet last night at the Highland Elementary school, Clarkston.
The theme was camping. A tepee which saw use at the National Girl Scout Roundup at Button Bay, Vt., last summer stood on the school lawn. Displays of roundup souvenirs, films of Girl Scout camps and plaques of the Girl Scout laws were shown.
Maxine Powe, troop 399, was mistress of ceremonies. Mariel Damaskin, troop 396, led the ceremony of lighting individual candles and singing in honor of the birthday of Juliette Low, who founded Girl Scouting in the United States. Brownie Scouts sang songs they learned in day camp. Mrs. Kenneth R. Jones was director.
A flannel-gram depicting camping activities at King’s Lake in Washington state was enacted by girls from Troops 405 and 396. Taking part were Kathy Dudik and Sherry Spindler, 396, and Bridget Riceci, Shannon Riceci, Rosemary McCann, Linda LeRoy, Nancy Vassar and Mary Kay Snyder, 405.
Julie Rowe, troop 402, reported on a “little roundup” held last summer. Leah Stevenson and Mikki Kremenak, troop 402, described the National Roundup at Button Bay. The closing ceremony included retiring the colors and singing taps.
This story was published in the Oct. 29, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.