Valley’s job picture looks good only in comparison

Unemployment benefits ran out for about 100 Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents last month.

And they will probably run out for that many more this month. And next month. And it will continue until the economy begins to improve or a budget-minded Congress extends the maximum number of weeks the insurance policy will pay off, said Tom K. Jackson, manager of the Lewiston-Clarkston Job Service office.

Unemployment in Asotin and Nez Perce counties was 7.5 percent — seasonally adjusted — in October, lower than the Idaho average of 8.1 percent and Washington’s 9.1 percent.

The raw figure was even lower — 5.7 percent — but that normally would be only 3½ or 4 percent, Jackson said, making the impact proportionately greater and pushing the adjusted figure higher.

By comparison, the two counties are a workers’ paradise given Clearwater County’s 21.3 percent unemployment, Benewah’s 15.5 percent and Adams’ 22 percent.

“In those particular areas, lumber isn’t just predominant, it’s everything,” Jackson said.

He expects the situation to worsen because the winter season is just beginning, and the loggers already are out of the woods. “With spring breakup, they face a good, long period of time guaranteed they’re not going to be working in their industry,” he said.

The maximum length of time unemployment benefits can be collected in either Washington or Idaho is 39 weeks, but only if a claimant has worked a sufficient length of time prior to making a claim. That 39 weeks includes a 13 week extension.

If a person qualifies for only 10 weeks of unemployment, his extended benefits will amount to five weeks, or a total of 15, Jackson said.

The bright side is that the average unemployment claim in Idaho over the past several years has been only 10.5 weeks, and even now is less than 12, Jackson said.