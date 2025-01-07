Vandals Destroy City Limit Signs In Orchards

Eleven city limit signs, all of them in Lewiston Orchards, have been destroyed by vandals during the last several days, City Manager William G. Steffey said yesterday.

One sign was destroyed by a shotgun blast and others were smeared with paint or defaced.

When six signs were found to be defaced, Steffey said, they were removed and five others installed. When the new signs were defaced, Steffey said the city decided against any more replacements.