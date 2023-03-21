Vogue Shop reopens in spacious Main Street home

Staff at the new Vogue Shop on Lewiston’s Main Street include owner Marlys Connerley, Myrna Dover, Bonnie Perkins, Jean Jones and Faye Painter.

“We’re an all-around ladies’ store,” said Marlys Connerley, owner of The Vogue Shop, which reopened on Main Street last week.

Connerley and her husband, Dirk Connerley, purchased the building at 706-708 Main St. from Ruth Norberg Woelfel of Lewiston, a member of a pioneer family.