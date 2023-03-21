Vogue Shop reopens in spacious Main Street home

“We’re an all-around ladies’ store,” said Marlys Connerley, owner of The Vogue Shop, which reopened on Main Street last week.
Connerley and her husband, Dirk Connerley, purchased the building at 706-708 Main St. from Ruth Norberg Woelfel of Lewiston, a member of a pioneer family.
The site was a grocery store for many years prior to being remodeled into the old Hughes Apparel Shop, a forerunner of the Diana Shop, which closed about 15 months ago, and Floyd’s Shoe Stop, which also closed a few months ago.
The Vogue has moved from 108 New 6th St. to the 706 Main St. side of the building. The other half will be occupied by Fitness Forum, an apparel and supply store for the exercise-inclined. Sherie Olmstead of Lewiston will operate that store, which is tentatively set to opens about mid-April.
The building previously occupied by The Vogue has been leased to Shirley Osburn and Virginia Freeman who plan to open “The Fig Leaf,” a used-clothing store.
The Vogue still caters to mature women, said Connerley and will continue to carry the same lines of clothing, although, they will be varied with some new styles.
The move has doubled the floor space of the shop and that’s good for business, according to Connerley. “We can display our lines better and the clothing shows better in all this open space.”
An ornamental staircase to a lower level has been added, and Connerley said an “after five” section will soon be ready for customers. Formals, cocktail dresses and lingerie will be featured there.
“I feel that Lewiston is in a growth development stage. I’m pleased with the people and the response that I’ve received from downtown Lewiston,” she said.
She said the new shop will keep the same atmosphere as the old store. Furniture will be provided for husbands and “I’m even getting Field & Stream and U.S. News magazines for them.”
Connerley, who lives at Lewiston with her husband and their four children, purchased The Vogue 14 months ago. It specializes in “personal service — we help people as much as they want to be helped,” she said.
The store’s formal opening will be held Thursday and Friday and a style show has been scheduled for April 7 at Janni Annie’s, a Lewiston restaurant.
The business has four fulltime employees.
This story was published in the March 21, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.