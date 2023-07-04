The Eagles play a Fourth of July doubleheader but change fields between games when they tangle with The Kendrick town team at Kendrick this afternoon and with the Baxter army general hospital team from Spokane at Bengal field at 8. This is the fourth meeting of the Eagles and Kendrick, with the adds standing two-to-one in favor of the Eagles. The lodge members are making a day of it by taking their lunch to Kendrick and they plan to attend the game en masse.

The Baxter hospital team boasts S-Sgt. Harold Morgan in center field who played baseball with Nebraska State Teachers college before he was called to service and at that time he had several bids from the majors. S-Sgt. Charles Farmer is the third member of the pitching corps who has had college experience, hurling for the Oklahoma Junior college for two years.

