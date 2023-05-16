After sweeping past Central Washington State for the District 1 baseball NAIA title Friday, the Lewis-Clark State College Warriors are playing a waiting game.
The Warriors’ first-round opponent Thursday night in the three-team NAIA regional tournament at Anaheim, Calif., won’t be known until later today when Linfield and Lewis & Clark College battle it out at Portland for the District 2 crown.
On Saturday, Lewis & Clark downed Oregon College 10-3 and then also whipped previously unbeaten Linfield 5-1 to force today’s showdown. Both teams now have one tourney loss.
As for Lewiston’s Lewis-Clark State Warriors, they’ll take off by Greyhound charter Monday morning for the trip to California. A stop at Reno, Nev., is planned for Monday night, and the LCSC squad should make it to Anaheim late Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, the Warriors will practice at La Palma Park, site of the regional tournament. The California representative, probably either LaVerne College or Azusa-Pacific, will draw a bye Thursday night and then meet Thursday’s LCSC vs. Linfield or Lewis & Clark College loser Friday.
This story was published in the May 16, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.