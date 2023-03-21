Wasem’s Rexall Drug at 800 6th St., Clarkston, is undergoing a major expansion that will add about one-third more space to the drug and variety center.
Construction of the 2,000 square foot addition began Monday and should be completed by May 1, owner Clifford W. Wasem said. It will include remodeling of some existing warehouse space and extending the building into a parking lot, both on the south side of the store. It will wrap around a hearing aid store in the same building, but not encompass it, Wasem said.
Wasem said he intends to expand the greeting card and stationery department and provide more room for home health care equipment in the new area and for the nutrition department in the main part of the store.
Home health care items include wheelchairs, hospital beds, air purifiers and oxygen equipment, plus exercise and other fitness machines. These have been available through the store, but there hasn’t been space to openly display them, Wasem said.
Buford and Gary Neal of Twin City Construction Co. of Clarkston are the contractors for the project, which will cost an estimated $28,000 for the basic construction, Wasem said.
“It’s a good time to build,” he added. With a slow building market, “a lot of people are looking for jobs at reasonable and fair prices,” making it an excellent opportunity for businesses to expand, he said.
Wasem said the new area probably won’t require an expansion of staff, although some part-time employees may be given more hours. “It will probably help us keep what we have,” he said. He employs 35 full and part-time.
The current store was built in 1965. Wasem’s father opened the family’s first pharmacy, the Clarkston Drug Store, in 1924.
This story was published in the March 21, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.