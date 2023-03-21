Wasem’s Rexall Drug at 800 6th St., Clarkston, is undergoing a major expansion that will add about one-third more space to the drug and variety center.

Construction of the 2,000 square foot addition began Monday and should be completed by May 1, owner Clifford W. Wasem said. It will include remodeling of some existing warehouse space and extending the building into a parking lot, both on the south side of the store. It will wrap around a hearing aid store in the same building, but not encompass it, Wasem said.