All area artists are invited to enter western-type paintings in the annual Roundup Art Show sponsored by the Lewis-Clark Art Ass’n Saturday.
Paintings should be on western subjects, preferably of scenes in this area. The sidewalk show will be on Old Sixth St. between Main and D Sts.
Five categories of paintings will be accepted: oils, water, charcoal, pencil and pastel.
No number paintings will be accepted for judging which will take place Saturday morning at 9. All paintings should be framed or matted with the name, address, type of work and title and location of the painting listed. The price should also be included with the painting if it is for sale.
The artists entering competitive paintings will be responsible for getting their work to the show before the 9 a.m. judging time Saturday morning.
Mother Will Ride.
Roundup court chaperone, Mrs. John Duthie, mother of Queen Susan, will score what is believed to be a first in Lewiston history at Saturday’s parade.
An accomplished rider, the attractive mother of four will ride with the court down Main Street. Roundup Board President Louis H. Kohl says he is sure it is the first time a chaperone has taken that active a part in the parade.
Her ride will bring back memories of a September day 21 years ago when Mrs. Duthie, then Eunice Halsey of Anatone, rode the same trail as a princess in the 1940 court.
Carnival Moves In
The Rainier Shows carnival of Tacoma arrived in Lewiston last night from Walla Walla to start preparing for its show which will open tomorrow night and continue during the Lewiston Roundup this weekend.
Equipment and rides will be set up today. Rides include a ferris wheel, loop-o-plane, fly-o-plane, octopus, among, others.
This story was published in the Sept. 5, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.