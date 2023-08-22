The Whittier building-old junior high school complex will remain open to house the Head Start program, Clarkston School District special education program, Lewis-Clark Valley Boys Club and Walla Walla Community College center.
The Clarkston School Board last night heard the results of an agreement whereby the college will lease space in the Whittier building. The rental fee plus rent from the boys club and Head Start will pay the district the difference between closing the complex and keeping it open.
The board at a previous meeting had voted to close the complex as a cost-saving step. It would cost $13,315 to keep the two buildings open and $3,602 to close them with maintenance heating. The community college will pay $6,000 for a one-year lease, Head Start will pay $1,400 in rent and the boys club will pay $2,400.
Head Start and the college’s service center for adult education will occupy the Whittier building. Later in the school year the college may offer some first-year college courses at the building. The entire first floor of the old junior high school will be used for special education and the boys dub. The second floor has been closed as unsafe.
Didn’t Want To Close
President Gordon Reed spoke for the other board members in thanking the administration for its efforts in arranging the agreement. Reed said the board did not want to close the complex but had been forced to by lack of funds.
The board, meeting at the district offices, gave the administration approval to accept a bid to tear down the old intermediate building at the former junior high school site if it does not cost the district any money. A $1 bid to tear down the building for the salvageable material has been received. The administration plans to wait for other such bids before reaching a decision.
A cutback in federal Emergency Employment Act funds will cost the district two staff positions. Last year the federal funds paid the salaries of three teachers and one secretary. This year Asotin County, the city of Clarkston and the school district will receive about $37,500 instead of $80,000.
Superintendent Rodney C. Hermes said he was unaware of the cutback until one week ago. The number of kindergarten sections will be reduced and other possible cutbacks will be considered.
Senior Citizens Excluded
For months the district had been seeking state approval to feed senior citizens at school lunchrooms. The district has received word from the office of the superintendent of public instruction that senior citizens are excluded from the lunch program.
The board voted to support any legislation that would add the senior citizens to those who can be served in a school lunch-room. Similar legislation was introduced to the 1971 legislature but died in committee.
Charles Havens, Lincoln Middle School principal, said the enlightment program will be expanded into six different areas this school year. The six-week sessions will cover such topics as art, crafts for leisure time and industrial arts.
Students will be exposed to all six sessions during the school year. Havens said the program is to give the students exposure to and understanding of broad concepts.
Three Sections
The new cafetorium at Clarkston High School will be divided into three sections — one for snacks, one for talking and one for quiet study, Principal Curtis Bowers said. Use of the cafetorium will give the students more space and reduce noise in the halls, he said.
The school will again have half-hour class modules with students taking a minimum of four hours or a maximum of five hours of the class sessions. Bowers said Lewis-Clark State College will accept a few seniors so the students can take courses, such as senior mathematics, that the high school has dropped because of a staff shortage.
The board will have special meeting at 8 Thursday night to consider a new CHS vice principal to succeed Gayle Rice. Rice has become a principal at Kennewick.
This story was published in the Aug. 22, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.