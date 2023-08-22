The Whittier building-old junior high school complex will remain open to house the Head Start program, Clarkston School District special education program, Lewis-Clark Valley Boys Club and Walla Walla Community College center.

The Clarkston School Board last night heard the results of an agreement whereby the college will lease space in the Whittier building. The rental fee plus rent from the boys club and Head Start will pay the district the difference between closing the complex and keeping it open.