MOSCOW — Mack Lloyd, a Winthrop, Wash., logger, was named the world champion tractor jack Monday when he rode his crawler-type tractor over logs, up hillsides and over boulders in the first annual Tractor Jack Stampede here. About 2,000 people were on hand to watch this event, the first of its kind in the world, according to the sponsoring Moscow Chamber of Commerce.

Loggers, farmers and construction workers came from all over the Palouse Empire to vie in this unusual contest. Lloyd received the championship trophy by speeding through the six events in nine minutes and six seconds. Second place for the day went to Ray Schierman, of Colfax. Virgil Anderson, of Viola, captured the third spot.