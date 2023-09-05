MOSCOW — Mack Lloyd, a Winthrop, Wash., logger, was named the world champion tractor jack Monday when he rode his crawler-type tractor over logs, up hillsides and over boulders in the first annual Tractor Jack Stampede here. About 2,000 people were on hand to watch this event, the first of its kind in the world, according to the sponsoring Moscow Chamber of Commerce.
Loggers, farmers and construction workers came from all over the Palouse Empire to vie in this unusual contest. Lloyd received the championship trophy by speeding through the six events in nine minutes and six seconds. Second place for the day went to Ray Schierman, of Colfax. Virgil Anderson, of Viola, captured the third spot.
Contests during the afternoon included log balancing. In this event the tractor jack would drive the tractor up to the log and maneuver it until it was balanced on the log without either track touching the ground. In the clam shell event the tractor with the special “clam shell,” mounted on the front, would lift logs out of a crib with stakes six feet high on all four corners. The tractor, with the logs in the shell, would move around the course without dropping the logs.
Pulling a large two-wheel trailer behind the tractor in circles on a hillside was one of the most precarious events of the afternoon. In the piggy back event the tractor jack would maneuver the tractor over various obstacles while trying to hold a squirming weaner pig in his arms or between his legs. The tractors were required to push three 40-inch boulders down a level and straight course in the boulder bulldozing contest. Each entrant was penalized for picking up excessive dirt with the blade.
Pulling a self-leveling combine over hillsides and around stakes was another event which took fine maneuverability of the tractors. The final event, open to those tractor jacks who had compiled the best time record in the other six events, was the trophy cross country race with tractors racing over a one-quarter-mile obstacle course of steep hills, brush and miniature cliffs.
First place winners in the events: Log balance — Herschel Bartlett, Potlatch; clam shell — Don Sinclair, Moscow; trailer pull — Dale Sturman, Troy; piggy back race — Dean Curtis, Moscow; boulder bulldozing — Leroy Marks, Potlatch; combine pull — Virgil Anderson, Viola; trophy cross country race — Ray Schierman, Colfax.
This story was published in the Sept. 5, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.