WSU may drop emergency status

PULLMAN — The University of Washington’s president and faculty members will ask the UW Board of Regents to rescind its declaration of financial emergency Friday, and the action could have an effect on Washington State University’s plans, WSU officials said Wednesday.

“Obviously, that has to pertain to what we’re doing here,” said William Iulo, chairman of the WSU University Senate.

WSU’s regents declared a state of financial emergency, on the recommendation of President Glenn Terrell, shortly after Gov. John Spellman proposed a statewide 10.1 percent budget cut this fall. The UW had done so almost immediately after Spellman’s proposal.

The state of financial emergency allows the universities to fire tenured faculty members to meet budget constraints.

But Iulo and other faculty members have been contesting the need for a continuing state of financial emergency since the legislature decided on a 4.8 percent cut in WSU’s budget.

The UW was cut by a similar amount. Iulo said he had been told by a UW faculty member in a key position that the UW faculty and UW President William Gerberding would seek a repeal of the emergency status by the school’s regents.

Terrell confirmed it, saying he had talked to Gerberding about the matter. Terrell said the action would be a “tenuous” suspension of the state of emergency that could be reimposed at any time.