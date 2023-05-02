WSU selects mother of year

PULLMAN — Shirley McIntyre was an active collegian when she attended Washington State College. She was president of Kappa Delta sorority in 1951-52, a delegate to the sorority’s national convention in 1951 and a member of the Panhellenic executive council, all while earning a degree in elementary education.
But Mrs. McIntyre (then Miss Slippern), crowned WSU’s Mother of the Year Saturday, said she has worked far harder at being a mother and raising five children than at anything else.
Nominated by her son John, a civil engineering major, and his fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, Mrs. McIntyre was selected from a field of five candidates. She and her husband, M. J. McIntyre, also have a daughter, Mary, a freshman at WSU, and three children at their home at Stanwood. He is a concrete and rubber businessman near Seattle.
“I worked hardest during my life at being a good mother,” Mrs. McIntyre said shortly after she was named. Besides the perpetual, child-created chores of dishes and diapers, she has been kept active by her children’s participation in sports, music and scouting.
She also has found plenty to do on her own. She has been a member of the Sedro Wooley Panhellenic chapter for 22 years and has held the offices of president and secretary-treasurer. She also is active in the Philanthropic Education Organization, a hospital guild and is a Catholic religious education teacher.
She was named outstanding senior when she graduated from college in 1952.
Each campus living group was allowed to nominate one mother. The other finalists were Marjorie (Mrs. Carl A.) Lindstrom, sponsored by Kappa Delta; Darece (Mrs. James) Patterson, sponsored by Kappa Kappa Gamma; Marjorie (Mrs. Richard C.) Anderson, sponsored by Alpha Delta Pi; and Maryalia (Mrs. Richard J.) Klicker, sponsored by Delta Delta Delta.
This story was published in the May 2, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
