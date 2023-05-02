WSU selects mother of year

PULLMAN — Shirley McIntyre was an active collegian when she attended Washington State College. She was president of Kappa Delta sorority in 1951-52, a delegate to the sorority’s national convention in 1951 and a member of the Panhellenic executive council, all while earning a degree in elementary education.

But Mrs. McIntyre (then Miss Slippern), crowned WSU’s Mother of the Year Saturday, said she has worked far harder at being a mother and raising five children than at anything else.

Tags

Recommended for you