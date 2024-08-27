You’ll never believe what kids will become

“See you later, kid,’’ I said hanging up the phone as my son looked puzzled.

“Kid?’’ he said. “She sounded old.’’

“She’s 79,’’ I told him.

“Then why do you call her kid?’’

The truth is, I didn’t realize I had. It’s just an expression left over in my head from the time I learned to talk. People used to call each other “Kid’’ the same way my son and some of his friends today call each other “Dude.’’

Actually, they don’t call each other “Dude’’ in the short-and-sweet way. They stretch it out in a long drawl, calling each other “D-o-o-o-o-o-d.’’

At the other edge of the age extreme, the members of the generation before mine used to call each other “Buddy’’ and “Bub,’’ as in, “Yesiree, Bub.’’ And in less familiar situations, they even called each other “Ma’am’’ and “Sir.’’ Doesn’t that sound strange today?

“Honey’’ has also been common among gushy people, especially for men speaking to women or women speaking to men and frequently for an older person speaking to a younger person.

Southern women once seemed especially inclined to lay a “Honey’’ on you. “You guys’’ is common today in this part of the country. But of course, it’s plural. You can’t be talking to one person and say, “Nice to see you guys.’’

And it has its gender limitations. I have encountered females from other parts of the country who found it strange when I referred to them as “You guys.’’