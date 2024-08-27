Youths Solicit For UNICEF

The annual “trick or treat” campaign to aid the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund began at Lewiston last night when teen-agers from the Congregational-Presbyterian (Federated) Church conducted a door-to-door campaign.
Instead of asking for candy, the usual “trick or treat,” youngsters requested that donations be made to UNICEF. The annual Halloween campaign began 12 years ago in Pennsylvania and has spread throughout the nation.
Other churches in both Lewiston and Clarkston are planning similar drives Halloween.
The Rev. E. Paul Hovey, pastor of the Congregational-Presbyterian (Federated) Church, reported eight groups, a total of 40 to 50 young people, collected about $135. He said the funds are used for medical attention for children of other nations.
The amount collected here, he said, “is enough to give curing shots of penicillin to 3,600 youngsters to cure yaws, a disease common in many parts of the world and which can be cured with a single shot of penicillin ... or vaccine as protection against tuberculosis for 13,000 children.”
This story was published in the Oct. 29, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.