Youths Solicit For UNICEF

The annual “trick or treat” campaign to aid the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund began at Lewiston last night when teen-agers from the Congregational-Presbyterian (Federated) Church conducted a door-to-door campaign.

Instead of asking for candy, the usual “trick or treat,” youngsters requested that donations be made to UNICEF. The annual Halloween campaign began 12 years ago in Pennsylvania and has spread throughout the nation.

Other churches in both Lewiston and Clarkston are planning similar drives Halloween.