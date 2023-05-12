Rolovich confirms he’s seeking religious exemption

Washington State coach Nick Rolovich gestures during Saturday’s game.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich was in a Spokane courtroom Thursday, asking a federal judge to allow his case to continue against his former employer for firing him after his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Seated behind him was former Gonzaga University and Utah Jazz star John Stockton, who lost his season tickets to his alma mater for refusing to comply with public health measures during the pandemic, and Spokane Catholic Bishop Thomas Daly. Stockton said he’d reached out to Rolovich, who was fired along with four assistant coaches in October 2021, and was present to show his support for the former coach. He noted that his own skepticism about the vaccine’s effectiveness isn’t pertinent to the Rolovich case.