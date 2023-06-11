RIGGINS – Four members of a family died after their vehicle ended up in the water near Riggins on Saturday before being found by a fisherman, according to the Idaho County Coroner.

A family was reported overdue to their destination as they were traveling Saturday from Spokane, and their last known location was on top of the White Bird grade. Later that day, a fisherman located a vehicle upside down “in the water” north of Riggins, according to a Facebook post from the Idaho County Coroner.

