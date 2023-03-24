Today
Dolly Germer, 93, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Today
Dolly Germer, 93, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Carolyn McCoy, 88, of Moscow — 1 p.m. funeral, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A meal will follow in the fellowship hall. Burial will be at the Viola Cemetery.
Jim Reece, 78, of Moscow — 2 p.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Saturday
M. Dianne Taylor, 76, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at the VFW Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Robert Whitlock, 81, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St. B, Lewiston. A reception will immediately follow.
Dolly Germer, 93, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. funeral, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Burial will follow at Viola Cemetery. A reception will be held following the graveside services in the University Room at the University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.
Porter Kent Henderson, 82, of Lewiston — noon memorial, Vista House, top of the Lewiston Grade on Old Spiral Highway.
Darcy Marion Huffman, 65, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. memorial, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Inurnment will take place at Denver Cemetery followed by afternoon refreshments held in Veterans Hall, 318 E. Main St., Grangeville.
Lynn Marie Green, 77, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. graveside memorial, Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston.
Sunday
Jerry Allen Nelsen, 68, of Orofino — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Orofino High School Gymnasium, Orofino.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.