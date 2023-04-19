Friday
Jerome “Jerry” John Kazda, 97, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. Funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 1:09 am
Saturday
William R. Bolen, 81, of Weippe — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Timberline School, 22869 Idaho Highway 11, Weippe. A light lunch will be served.
Donna Harris, 91, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 6th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow the service.
Lucinda “Cindy” Smith, of Lewiston — noon, covered-dish celebration of life, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston. Please bring a dish to share.
Claudia Marie Pacioni, 69, of Pullman — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., memorial celebration, Lawson Gardens, 705 S.E. Derby St., Pullman.
James “Jim” Hoisington, 86, of Culdesac — 1 p.m. memorial, Culdesac Community Church, 902 Main St., Culdesac.
Anna Marie Tomlinson, 87, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. memorial, Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South First St., Grangeville.
Nancy Joan (Grim) McDonald, 62, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A dinner will follow at the Clarkston Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
John Milton Stout, 72, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial service, First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston.
