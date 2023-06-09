Genesee softball peaks when it matters

Coach Brian Malcom and assistant Charise Burke took the helm of the Genesee softball program in 2017, immediately following back-to-back Idaho Class 1A state titles for the Bulldogs. After seven seasons with many ups and downs — qualifying for State every year but never quite winning it — they have seen the team back to that summit.
Genesee might not have looked like a state title threat as it headed into this year’s championships in Caldwell on May 18-19 seeded sixth among the eight-team field. In fact, no sixth seed had ever claimed the 1A title.
The Bulldogs, however, were peaking at the right time. Although they lost in a 13-12 barnburner at Districts to perennial nemesis Potlatch (which had also defeated them in last year’s state title round) Malcom saw things turning in the right direction.
“That’s the game that kind of triggered our hitting,” Malcom said of the Potlatch loss, which was followed by five consecutive wins to conclude the season. “That game, we started hitting the ball; we beat Kendrick in the district tournament, and won the four games at State. Everything started coming together at the district tournament and the state tournament.”
Genesee began its state tournament run with what would prove to be its only contest against a nonleague foe, handling No. 3 Glenns Ferry 11-2. Next came the most dramatic of the four games that added up to Genesee’s state crown: a 1-0 victory against second-seeded Clearwater Valley of Kooskia, in which the Bulldogs’ Kendra Meyer engaged in a taut pitchers’ duel with the Rams’ Jessica Ketola and ultimately came out on top. The lone run was driven in on a hit-by-pitch of Shelby Hanson in the top of the seventh.
Following the Clearwater Valley win was a still-bigger upset as Genesee turned the tables on top-seeded Potlatch 18-12.
“We hadn’t beat Potlatch in like three years, so that win at the state tournament was awesome,” Malcom said.
The state title round saw the Bulldogs defeat yet another foe that had troubled them through the season as they topped Kendrick — which had won two of the teams’ three previous meetings — 10-5. It was the only state title for Genesee across all sports this school year, and the championship team received a hero’s welcome as an escort of fire trucks, police cars and ambulances formed around the bus upon its return to town at 10 p.m. that night.
Meyer, who will be a junior next year, has now led the Bulldogs for two seasons. In 2022, she set state tournament records for most pitching appearances (6), wins (4) and innings pitched (35); this year, she logged four more wins there to tie her own record, and has been nominated for Idaho’s 1A player of the year award. Hanson led the offense with batting averages of .576 in the regular season and .563 at State.
The Bulldogs, however, are not simply a top-heavy program, as Malcom emphasized.
“We had our awards banquet last week,” he said. “I tried to thank everybody I could think of, because it was a total team effort. Even some of the freshman girls got in the state tournament games, and they did really really well.”
Genesee returns 14 players next season, Meyer included, and is tabbed by its coach as a contender for further state glory to come.
