It is September and time for the 88th annual Lewiston Roundup. Lewiston has other annual events like the Avista NAIA World Series for college baseball, the Dogwood Festival and Hot August Nights, but the oldest community event is the Lewiston Roundup. It started in 1935 in North Lewiston where the Port of Lewiston is now located.
The exciting three-day-event has some of the world’s roughest, toughest cowboys, but among them is the Roundup Royalty: a queen and usually a princess or two.
The royalty’s job is to represent the Roundup as goodwill ambassadors to the public at other town rodeos and parades, and at local events, including visiting schools.
This year’s queen of 2023 is Lexi Way, a 20-year-old from Nampa, Idaho, and a pre-veterinary science major at the University of Idaho.
Now, lets talk about a few queens from 1935 to the 1950’s.
Twenty-one-year-old Dorothy Brock was the first queen in 1935. She was raised on the Salmon River, and she said all she had to play with were horses, from morning to night. Dorothy always remembered the social duties of the queen. She laughed when she told about her queen’s picture, saying they put a big hat on her head and tied a scarf around her neck. She still had her Roundup outfit when she died at the age of 83 in 1997, after retiring as an area bookkeeper in 1978.
1958 Lewiston Roundup queen Susan Cox lived in Los Angeles before she passed away. Her two daughters and grandchildren still live in the Los Angeles area. Her dad bought Susan a pony when she was two years old. She lived in Clarkston on 10 acres in a nice house with a horse stable where Walla Walla Community College is now located. She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1958, the year she was queen of the Lewiston Roundup.
She was then selected as Miss Rodeo Idaho. In 1959, in a competition in Las Vegas, she was named Miss Rodeo America and movie star Gary Cooper pinned the banner on her. She traveled promoting rodeo by giving speeches, riding in parades and giving interviews on radio and TV.
When her husband was on active Marine Corps duty, she taught in Virginia, Hawaii and California. Until her 1999 retirement, she taught in the Los Angeles area.
Hollywood actress Julie Gibson was the queen in 1944. She was a 1931 Lewiston High School graduate, then named Camille Sorey, before changing her name as an actress. She was a good singer in high school, and later as an actress married orchestra leader Jimmy Gier. As the singer for his band in 1939, she performed at the Riverside Dance Hall in North Lewiston.
The late Mike Mitchell was from Lewiston, and in World War II, his ship chose Julie as “Crew Cutie.” She died in 2019, at the age of 106.
Arlene Maynard graduated from Lewiston High School in 1954, and was Roundup queen in 1955. Since that time, she has been one of the Roundup’s biggest cheerleaders, and for many years returned for the Roundup. For at least 25 years since the 1980s, Arlene has carried the American flag at the Roundup in the parade and at the opening events.
She worked for West Coast Airlines in Seattle, San Francisco, Phoenix and Las Vegas. Arlene was queen of the Las Vegas Senior Pro-Rodeo at the age of 48, and was on the board of Miss Rodeo America for more than 20 years. She is 87, and she and 1953 queen Patty McMonigle Bartels of New York City may be the oldest living queens.
Betty Jo Roberts Slaybaugh was a very good friend of my wife and I. She graduated from Kamiah High School in 1953, and was Roundup queen in 1956. At the University of Idaho, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and was a fraternity’s “Dream Girl.”
She was married and had a daughter and a son. In the 1970s, she started a very successful real estate career.
When she passed away at the age of 72 in 2008, there were more than 100 of us at a celebration of her life.
The Lewiston Roundup, “She’s Wild.”
Riggs, 90, is a lifetime Lewistonian. He’s an avid Warriors fan, a retired educator, coach and school superintendent and volunteers his time at the Nez Perce County Historical Society. He can be reached at bdriggo@gmail.com.