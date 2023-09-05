It is September and time for the 88th annual Lewiston Roundup. Lewiston has other annual events like the Avista NAIA World Series for college baseball, the Dogwood Festival and Hot August Nights, but the oldest community event is the Lewiston Roundup. It started in 1935 in North Lewiston where the Port of Lewiston is now located.

The exciting three-day-event has some of the world’s roughest, toughest cowboys, but among them is the Roundup Royalty: a queen and usually a princess or two.