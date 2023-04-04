April 1
Helen Riggers, 90
Helen Riggers, of Lewiston, was born in 1933, in Mandan, N.D., to Cecil and Tillie Newman, the fourth of seven children. The family moved to Nampa when Helen was 2, and later moved to Culdesac, where she graduated from high school.
Helen married Clarence Riggers in September 1951, and they had eight children. Raising the kids was Helen’s primary job over the years, though she fully participated in life on the farm. She kept a large garden, canned produce and was an excellent cook.
After the kids were raised, she worked compiling agricultural statistics and assisting with selling fire insurance. In their retirement years, she and Clarence moved to Clarkston, where Clarence died in 2014.
Over the years, she has greatly enjoyed her 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A celebration was held Saturday.
April 7
Gloria Cleto, 95
Gloria Cleto, of Orofino, has seen and experienced much over her long, rich life.
She was born in 1928 in Pilar, Bataan, Philippines, where her childhood was interrupted by the Japanese occupation during World War II. After the war, she completed her schooling, graduating as a pharmacist.
Gloria married Stan on May 5, 1955. Stan established his clinic in a back room of Gloria’s pharmacy and the two worked side-by-side until 1968, when Stan immigrated his practice to Orofino. Gloria and their children joined Stan in 1969.
Ever since then, Gloria has called Orofino home. Her focus became her home and family. She delights in her children, Jean (Dan) Johnson, Rebecca Cleto, Clarissa (Mark) Jackson and Con Cleto Jr.; and even more so in her granddaughters, Amy Eddy, Jen Kaufman, Tancie Doruth, Lauren Espinosa, Hailey and Sydney Jackson, and her 14 great-grandchildren.
She fills her days reading her favorite books and preparing dishes for the next family gathering. She is a regular attendee at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church and the Orofino Senior Center. The family appreciates the support Gloria has received from the community for many years.
April 8
Iris Mallory, 100
Iris Mallory, of Troy, Ore., was born in 1923 to Matilda and James Fordice in Enterprise, Ore. She and her mom rode the train from Enterprise to a logging settlement along today’s Oregon Route 3, then in a buggy onto Lost Prairie, near Flora in Oregon, where five brothers waited.
Iris attended school in Lost Prairie and Wallowa, Ore. In 1939, she married Willard Mallory. They had five children. At first, they lived in a walled tent on the Grande Ronde River in Anatone and then moved by wagon and horseback to their lifetime home near Troy, Ore. Willard died in 2001.
Iris spent her younger life raising kids and cattle. For a few years, she owned the Anatone Cafe and then returned to ranching. She is known for her hard work, hospitality, good home cooking, gigantic gardens and riding for cattle on Grouse Flats.
In addition to four surviving children, there are 11 grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
An open-house celebration is planned from 2-5 p.m. Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Anatone Community Hall. The family requests no cards or gifts, just a short written memory or story for Iris to treasure.
