Friends and family are invited to help Vera Holthaus celebrate her 90th birthday from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 12 at Cottonwood Community Hall.
Vera was born Aug. 10, 1933, to Anthony and Winifred Goeckner Uhlenkott, and is the eldest of seven siblings. Her mother died when she was 13, and she helped raise her siblings until her father remarried.
Vera has lived in the Cottonwood and Keuterville area her entire life. She worked at the Camas Cafe in Cottonwood and married Cliff Holthaus on Oct. 23, 1952. Together they raised their seven children, and Vera ran a home day care until she retired in 2007. Many of her “kids” still call her Grandma Vera and visit her when they can.
Vera is a member of the Women of St. Mary’s Parish, the St. Mary’s/Clearwater Valley Hospital Guild, and the former Happy Hours Club. She enjoys going to Senior Citizens and monthly birthday luncheons, playing cards and bingo, reading and having coffee with her friends.
Vera has five sons, two daughters, 18 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren. Her children will be hosting the celebration.
Aug. 15
Elizabeth Heimgartner, 94
Elizabeth Heimgartner was born Aug. 15, 1929.
Mom, former postmaster, community volunteer and tireless sporting/events chauffeur, turns 94 this month. She was born in Juliaetta, where she graduated from high school and also raised her family. Even following a move to Lewiston, she maintained the anchor in her life: Juliaetta Community Church.
Son Ken remembers both Mom’s and Dad’s loyalty to “always being there for family.” Ken’s career led him to eight military assignments in the U.S. and three overseas, all of which Mom and Dad traveled to for celebrating. They never missed a major milestone in any of their grandkid’s lives.
Son Mark remembers being shooed outside with the reminder to come back for lunch and dinner (perfectly safe then). The independence and courage learned while exploring prepared him to own a crop dusting business as an adult. Of course, all the siblings benefitted from “shooing!”
Daughter Carol grows more grateful every year for the organic farm and garden lifestyle of her youth; and the wonderful longevity genes gifted to each sibling from very young parents.
Daughter Joyce values the walks with Mom over the hills collecting wildflowers. She also recalls being told: “Don’t eat the peas!” Mind you, Joyce was sitting in the garden at the time.
Fondest birthday wishes, Mom.
Elizabeth’s family and friends will celebrate her birthday with her.
