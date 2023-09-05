September is extremely difficult for me. After 16 years of retirement, my self-discipline is a bit better. I still avoid the aisles where great sales on school supplies pop up. During my first years out of the classroom, I loaded my basket with the bargains. I still have folders, notebooks, bottles of glue and scads of pencils.

You probably didn’t know teachers buy classroom supplies out of their own pockets, especially at the elementary level. Most parents bring their child to school with a box filled with necessary tools, but not all families have the resources. Also, younger students go through supplies like crazy. Especially, kindergarten boys when they learn how to run the pencil sharpener.