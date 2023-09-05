September is extremely difficult for me. After 16 years of retirement, my self-discipline is a bit better. I still avoid the aisles where great sales on school supplies pop up. During my first years out of the classroom, I loaded my basket with the bargains. I still have folders, notebooks, bottles of glue and scads of pencils.
You probably didn’t know teachers buy classroom supplies out of their own pockets, especially at the elementary level. Most parents bring their child to school with a box filled with necessary tools, but not all families have the resources. Also, younger students go through supplies like crazy. Especially, kindergarten boys when they learn how to run the pencil sharpener.
It’s not just the urge to buy supplies that makes it a difficult time of year. I miss the kids. I live close to an elementary school. When I work in my yard, I hear them laughing, yelling, singing, playing. My memories fly back to recesses of the 1940s. Playgrounds were much different. We were turned loose to enjoy minutes of freedom to do anything we wanted. There was never a teacher or playground aide. We were expected to get along with each other. It was part of learning to solve problems.
At Old Orchards Elementary, we did have play equipment. There was a huge slab of concrete. We brought our own skates. Skating only happened during the long lunch break because it took so long to tighten them to our shoes with that little key.
I was fascinated with the teeter totters. It was my first experience in physics (not that I knew it then). Up and down, up and down. If one person was too heavy, it didn’t work. My best friend, Judy, and I spent a lot of time on one. I noticed some older kids would bump the ground when they came down and the one on the other end would bounce. I wondered. …
The next time I came down, I bumped the ground hard. Judy fell off, knock out a front tooth and I learned a quick lesson in warning and gravity. We weren’t best friends any more.
There was a set of bars with three different heights. When I accomplished spinning round and round the low bars, I moved to the next level. I could spin on those in a one knee position and a sitting position — frontward and backward.
At the beginning of third grade, I forgot I’d grown. I jumped on the lowest bar and fell backward to spin around. Bam! I hit the back of my head on the support bar. I was out cold. When I came to lying in the warm gravel, Miss Warren was kneeling over me, putting damp cloths on my face. Someone had run into the school and got help. They called my mom.
“She’ll be OK. She’s used to bumps. I don’t have any way to bring her home,” Mom said. They gave me an aspirin and I finished the day. The lesson? Things change. Check it out first.
There were pieces of equipment that went around. I quickly learned I couldn’t do the merry-go-round. There was nothing merry when I up-chucked all my lunch. Lesson: centrifugal force and my stomach don’t get along well.
The other “around” thing was a tall pole with eight chains hanging from it. On the bottom of each chain was a strong iron handle. With a kid on each handle, we ran as fast as we could until the chain lifted us off the ground. We were flying, thrilled, hanging on tight, knowing what would happen if we let go. Another lesson in physics and gravity.
It’s my belief that a limited environment limits a child’s learning. Playgrounds are vanilla nowadays. There’s not much chance to experience the “what ifs” of trial and error. There’s few challenges. Research says children who experience the world of swings and merry-go-rounds have better developed brains. Bring back the days of a playground that explores dangers of the world with the whole body and mind. We need sharp brains, great readers and calmer classes.