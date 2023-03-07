March 30
Dorothy Ellis, 97
Dorothy Ellis, of Lewiston, was born to Claude and Blanche Ryther in 1926 in Sturgis, S.D. Her family moved to Lewiston when she was 9 months old. She graduated from Lewiston High School on May 18, 1944. Two days later, she married Clarence (Clancy) Ellis.
Dorothy worked at the Lewiston High School from 1962-72 as the a la carte cook. She professionally decorated cakes from 1966-96.
She and Clancy had four children. Clancy died in 2009, after 65 years of marriage, and a son died in 2013.
Dorothy has attended Orchards Community Church for more than 90 years; the last 3 years have been online. She was an active member for more than 60 years, including 25 years with the AWANA program. She was also a member of National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary and was a longtime member of American Legion Baseball.
Dorothy enjoys being with her family, reading, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and being on her iPad. In her younger years, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, crafts and being on her computer.
In addition to her children, she has seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
