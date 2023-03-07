20 seats of learning lost, but they live on in memory

It is normal to see the names of former area high schools in the Tribune obituaries. I especially enjoyed seeing the picture of Greencreek High School’s 1961 graduation class in the May 22, 2021, Tribune Blast from the Past. That 1961 class was Greencreek’s last class of five members, and since then the Greencreek students have attended Prairie High School in Cottonwood. Greencreek’s first graduating class of four was in 1938 and their biggest was 18 in 1943.

Besides Greencreek, there are 19 other high school names that are gone but not forgotten in our north central Idaho area. Those schools with team names and their last year include the Peck Pirates, 1944, and the Gifford Ramblers, 1949. High school students in Peck now attend high school in Orofino, and Gifford students go to Culdesac High School.