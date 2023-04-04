The Lewis-Clark Hotel still looks beautiful to me when I drive by, but I am sad knowing that it’s no longer a hotel, but just a lot of empty rooms. On the first floor on Main Street there is a wedding business, but I think that’s the only occupant of the building.
I have been to many events at the hotel, including high school class reunions. The big main floor is still available to rent for events. The hotel was the place to gather 50 or more years ago. In 1950, President Harry Truman’s vice president, Alben Barkley, spoke there, and John F. Kennedy spoke there in 1960 while he was campaigning.
When I was in high school and college, my friend Bud Nelson’s family owned the hotel, and I used to meet him there at the Tomahawk Room bar. Now when I drive by, I often wonder if the old hotel could possibly be renovated into condominiums. And word on the street is the building’s owner, Alexander Investments, may be planning to put in apartments. It would be great to see life being lived there again.
But turning from speculation about the future, let’s talk about the Lewis-Clark Hotel’s past. When it opened 101 years ago, on Sept. 28-29, 1922, the event was a truly “grand” opening.
During the two-day celebration more than 10,000 people visited the new $450,000 hotel, designed by renowned architect Kirtland Cuter of Spokane.
The five-story Mission-style building had 150 rooms, three dining rooms and a large Italian-style lobby. The building’s celebratory debut included a parade, a pageant, entertainment, a luncheon, a banquet, a tea and, at the end of the second day, a “Grand Opening Ball.”
A pageant depicting the Oct. 10, 1805, arrival of explorers Lewis and Clark to our area kicked off the dedication ceremonies. The re-enactment was held on the banks of the Snake River, and the welcoming party left the hotel for the river with a band in the lead. Next in line were 150 Nez Perce Native Americans, including world champion rodeo rider Jackson Sundown. Also in the procession were: Miss Lewiston, Elizabeth Thompson (daughter of Lewiston’s mayor); the mayor; the governors of Idaho and Washington; representatives of women’s clubs, civic and fraternal orders; school children; and students and faculty from the Lewiston Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College).
When the procession reached the river, the pageant began as costumed “explorers” were greeted. Miss Lewiston presented Sacajawea (impersonated by Miss Elizabeth Skillern) keys to the Lewis-Clark Hotel and to the city of Lewiston. Sacajawea threw the keys into the Snake River, saying she knew the doors of the new hotel and of Lewiston would always be open to guests so the keys weren’t needed.
The parade was a visual chronological history of our area. Leading off were mounted Nez Perce, followed by the explorers, Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and Sacajawea. Next came Native Americans seeking missionaries, the arrival of Rev. Henry Spalding, and then the discovery of gold. Chinese miners were followed by a float of the Colonel Wright, the first steamboat which came to Lewiston. Next up were the forefathers who named Lewiston, followed by a stagecoach, a covered wagon and a pack train of mules.
Parade floats included the old Luna House Hotel with a model of the new Lewis-Clark Hotel and another showing the arrival of the railroad. A history of the fire department, a “magnificent and beautiful” horn of plenty float and the 40-member Spokane Elks band were the other entrants. The parade started at the Court House and traveled west, ending at the beautiful new Lewis-Clark Hotel. If you love a parade, you missed a great one by being born too late.
Entertainment at the events held at the hotel during the festivities included the opening ensemble, “Hello, Lewis and Clark” led by the Davenport Hotel Singers from Spokane, and the Nez Perce scalp dance by nine young lady dancers accompanied by Nez Perce Indians in full native costume playing tom-toms. The Dokkies band played a concert on the lawn, while “maidenly nymphs” danced around the fountain. The “Apple Pickers Barn Dance” performance was a hit with the crowd. The Davenport Quartet and eight Lewiston ladies performed “When Shall We Meet Again” for the finale. It was a great live entertainment in a time before radio and television.
Anyone who drank an alcoholic cocktail during the festivities was breaking the law, since Prohibition made alcoholic drinks illegal. Those wanting to catch a ride to East Lewiston or Clarkston from the hotel could take the streetcar.
You might recognize the names of a few Lewiston businessmen who served on various committees for the grand opening: Eugene Cox (lawyer with the firm of Cox, Ware, and Stellmon), R.S. Erb (of Erb’s Hardware), R.C. Beach (merchant), E.A. White (fruit packing), Lloyd Harris (Owl Drug and baseball), Mark Means (seed company), E.L. Alford (Tribune), H.L. Talkington (Normal School), and Dr. E.L. White (White Hospital).
As to the world and the nation in 1922, here are some names and events of that year. Warren G. Harding was our president. Men named Adolph Hitler and Benito Mussolini were starting to be politically active in Germany and Italy. The New York Giants won the World Series. Mahatma Gandhi was imprisoned in India for civil disobedience. A new “little” magazine called The Readers Digest debuted. Pope Pius XI began his reign. And Albert Einstein won the Nobel Prize for physics.
Dick Riggs, 90, is a lifetime Lewistonian. He’s an avid Warriors fan, a retired educator, coach and school superintendent and volunteers his time at the Nez Perce County Historical Society. He can be reached at bdriggo@gmail.com.