The Lewis-Clark Hotel still looks beautiful to me when I drive by, but I am sad knowing that it’s no longer a hotel, but just a lot of empty rooms. On the first floor on Main Street there is a wedding business, but I think that’s the only occupant of the building.

I have been to many events at the hotel, including high school class reunions. The big main floor is still available to rent for events. The hotel was the place to gather 50 or more years ago. In 1950, President Harry Truman’s vice president, Alben Barkley, spoke there, and John F. Kennedy spoke there in 1960 while he was campaigning.