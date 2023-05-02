Let’s talk about kidnappings and manhunts: one that unfolded in our Lewiston area and one involving the abduction of a boy born in Lewiston.

The headline from the June 13, 1929, Lewiston Tribune reads, “Gangsters Kidnap Kinne With Pair of Rescuers.” Subheads said: “Lt. Governor Is Taken Near Lewiston — Make Escape. Guard All Highways. Four Bandits Hold Three Men Prisoners — Wreck Auto West of Orofino.”