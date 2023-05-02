Let’s talk about kidnappings and manhunts: one that unfolded in our Lewiston area and one involving the abduction of a boy born in Lewiston.
The headline from the June 13, 1929, Lewiston Tribune reads, “Gangsters Kidnap Kinne With Pair of Rescuers.” Subheads said: “Lt. Governor Is Taken Near Lewiston — Make Escape. Guard All Highways. Four Bandits Hold Three Men Prisoners — Wreck Auto West of Orofino.”
Here is how it happened: On June 12, 1929, Idaho’s lieutenant governor, William Kinne, spent the night at the Lewis-Clark Hotel. The next morning, while driving to his home in Orofino, four men stopped him. They forced him onto the back-seat floor of his car, and told him to be quiet or they would blow his brains out. The men piled into his car and drove around 60 mph — a high rate of speed at the time.
About a mile from Orofino, by what was then called the insane asylum on the north side of the Clearwater River (the highway wasn’t moved to the present south side until 1932), a tire blew out. The car went into a ditch and was a total wreck.
Warren Tribbey, 41, from Spokane, and 32-year-old Paul Kilde, of Lewiston, came upon the wreck and stopped to help. They were met with a hail of bullets and told their car was being taken. When they resisted, Kilde was shot in the legs and he and Tribbey were pistol whipped and beaten unconscious.
The bandits took Kinne, Kilde and Tribbey to a spot near Greer and tied them to a tree. They took $200 from Tribbey, $14 from Kinne and threatened all three with death if they tried to escape.
After the four bandits drove off, Tribbey used a small knife their captors had overlooked and he cut himself and the two others loose. They walked into Greer and law enforcement notified all of the northwest states to be on the lookout for a blue Buick with license plate 249-060. The four kidnappers were described as dangerous with guns.
The following day, June 14, Latah County Sheriff Miles Pierce spotted two men asleep along the railroad tracks. He took them to the Juliaetta jail; it turned out they were part of the gang of kidnappers. An hour later the remaining two were rounded up nearby. Two hours later, Kinne and Tribbey identified the prisoners as their captors, including Albert Reynolds as being the man who shot Kilde.
The four said they hadn’t planned to hold anyone for ransom, but only wanted a getaway car to use for a planned robbery of a Pierce bank. They decided against the heist, ditched Tribbey’s car and walked to Juliaetta, where they were caught.
On June 15, the four prisoners were taken to the Nez Perce County Jail in Lewiston. More than 1,000 people were gathered at the courthouse, many with guns. The four were taken through the back to the third-floor jail. County Attorney Ray Durham filed charges of kidnapping, assault and robbery against the prisoners, who pleaded guilty. None were able make bail and were sentenced to from two to 25 years in prison.
On June 29,1929, they were linked by handcuffs in pairs, and marched across the street to the train depot to board the Pendleton train and on the the state penitentiary in Boise. Kinne came through the episode okay, but sadly died three months later of a ruptured appendix at the age of 55. He had come to the area in 1903 and homesteaded in Dent, Idaho. His wife and daughter survived him. His only son died in World War I.
Edward Fliss, one of the kidnappers, was pardoned and released from prison on July 23, 1934. Less than a year later he again became involved in a kidnapping with connections to the Lewiston area.
On May 24, 1935, 9-year-old George Weyerhaeuser was kidnapped while walking home to eat lunch in Tacoma, Wash. The boy was returned safely on June 1, 1935, after his captors were paid a $200,000 ransom.
A week after “the greatest manhunt in the history of the northwest,” a married couple were arrested in Salt Lake City for passing marked bills from the ransom money. They were sentenced to 45 and 20 years in prison. The following week the “brains” behind the kidnapping was arrested in San Francisco and sentenced to 60 years in prison. Fliss was arrested for passing some of the ransom money money, and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
George Weyerhaeuser, the kidnapped boy, was born in 1926 in Lewiston and lived at 630 Ninth Street until 1933, when the family moved to Tacoma. His father, John P. Weyerhaeuser was manager of the new Clearwater Lumber Mill in Lewiston which opened in 1927. George and his sister, who was four years older, both attended the Lewiston Normal’s grade school.
Years ago, Mrs. Marc Ware, a teacher at the Normal, told me she remembered the Weyerhaeuser children well. George served in the Navy during World War II, graduated from Yale University, was the father of six children and was the chief executive officer of the Weyerhaeuser Corporation. He died in 2021 at age 95 after a very good life.
Riggs, 90, is a lifetime Lewistonian. He’s an avid Warriors fan, a retired educator, coach and school superintendent and volunteers his time at the Nez Perce County Historical Society. He can be reached at bdriggo@gmail.com.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.