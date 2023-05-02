“Guess what I found — a Betty Crocker choco-late cake mix.”
“Wow, how exciting! Where, Kmart?”
Living in a foreign country is wonderful, but also a challenge at times because of a person’s wish for familiar things one misses from home. Several of us expat teachers from various towns would get together on occasion in Brno, the second-largest city in Czech Republic. We usually met at the McDonald’s that was in the city center to indulge our longing for fast food treats. My particular favorite was the caramel sundae. Sometimes we would take in an American movie, usually if it was in English and subtitled in Czech. Films that were dubbed for Czech speakers weren’t easy to follow, but we did go to those, too; it was a good way to improve our Czech.
We Americans enjoyed chatting away to each other. It was a bit of a relief that we could speak normally and not in the more simplified manner we used for our students.
At that time, 1997, there was a Kmart in Brno. It was a much-loved place to browse and find items not usually available in Czech shops. A food section in the store’s basement was always crowded with eager shoppers. Folks could often find one or two things that were favorites back home in the U.S.: a pancake mix, a can of chicken noodle soup or a box of Jell-O.
One day I was surprised and delighted to find a single jar of salsa. I bought it and carried it around town all day in my reusable shopping bag. If you didn’t bring your own shopping bags, you had to buy one from the shop. And they were not cheap.
When our day of shopping and visiting was done, we said our goodbyes and headed home. It was a chilly day, but the train was warm — unlike the buses, which were usually unheated and quite uncomfortable. My journey involved a train change and a wait for the connecting one. I arrived in Holešov after dark and began the milelong trek to Ivan and Martina’s house. The wind was blowing and it began to rain. A block from home, the shopping bag slipped from my hand and smashed on the cement. Oh no! I rushed home, put the whole thing in a bowl and picked the broken glass pieces out of the salsa. I dipped a potato chip and took a bite. It was extra crunchy. Glass? Maybe. Yikes!
Just then the phone rang. It was my husband calling from Idaho. I told him what had happened and he said, “Throw it away. Haven’t you heard of a perforated stomach?” So I very reluctantly threw away the whole treasured jar of salsa.
On a later trip to the Brno Kmart, I found another jar of salsa. This time I was prepared. I had brought along bubble wrap to safely carry any fragile purchases.
When I arrived home, Martina was still at work but I invited Ivan to try some salsa. While looking in the cupboard for the chips, I turned to see Ivan had poured the salsa into a bowl and was about to eat it like soup.
“No, Ivan, not that way.”
I showed him that it was a dip for chips, and we then enjoyed a delicious (and safe) snack — made even better with a couple of Czech beers.
Johnson, of Grangeville, worked in three different European countries — Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovenia — in the 1990s and early 2000s. She can be reached at johnsondixie@hotmail.com.