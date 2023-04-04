Traditional Czech holiday rites used to predict future

Dixie Johnson

Well I gave it a good shot. I really did try, but I managed to survive only a month in my school’s spartan 95-year-old basement flat in Czech Republic. I bought a skillet, a couple of dishes and borrowed silverware from the teacher’s lounge. A janitor hung a clothesline above the tub for my washing (all hand done). But I grew quite depressed because I was so isolated.

One day, I decided to gather my wits and go out to explore the nearby train station and decipher the schedules for the entire country. To get outside, I had to trudge through the entire U-shaped school and four locked doors. The doors were on towering revolving cylinders. I managed to get through three, but the final one stymied me. I could not get out. I went to a pay phone in one of the school hallways and called home. After sobbing for about 10 minutes, I told my husband I was going to give a month’s notice and return home.